EXCITING! Ajit aka Ajay Singh Chaudhary shares an interesting glimpse from the upcoming track of Colors' Swaran Ghar

Swaran expresses gratitude towards him and thanks him for helping her grow with the brand. Later, Arjun learns about Swaran's job application in his company as a receptionist. He decides to hire her to help her earn further. Will Swaran agree to work with Arjun after knowing that it is his company? 

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 08/26/2022 - 18:00
EXCITING! Ajit aka Ajay Singh Chaudhary shares an interesting glimpse from the upcoming track of Colors' Swaran Ghar

MUMBAI: Swaran Ghar has been the most anticipated show in recent times, the show has been already garnering a lot of love from the audience, the concept is heart-touching and makes you feel like the Bedis are a part of your family.

Also read: Swaran Ghar: Oops! Swaran to accompany Divya to know about her fake pregnancy

Currently, in the show we see, Swaran joins Arjun's company but feels the pressure of work and realises that nobody likes her there. She needs the job so she tries to overcome her fears and continue with the job. Her co-workers decide to trouble her so that she leaves on her own. On the other hand, Ajit decides to propose to Swaran and he is now getting all decked up to meet her. Check out the upcoming bts:

 

Well, are you all excited for the proposal?

Also read: Swaran Ghar: Pathetic! Bebe compels Swaran to express her feelings for Ajit

For more exciting updates, Stay tuned to TellyChakkar

 

Ravi Dubey Sargun Mehta Ajay Singh Chaudhary Sangita Ghosh Ronit Roy Rohit Chaudhary Sandeep S Sharma Shashwat Tripathi Shayani Sahu Bhaweeka Chaudhary swaran ghar Colors tv TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 08/26/2022 - 18:00

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Sanjog: Major Drama! Amrita and Rajeev’s major face-off
MUMBAI: Zee TV is known for bringing some absolutely intriguing shows with quite unique and out-of-the-box storylines....
WOAH! Netizens call Bollywood actress Tara Sutaria ‘Lollipop’ as she flaunts herself in red lehenga and a sexy blouse
MUMBAI: Ek Villain Returns actress Tara Sutaria embraced a fashion event of designer Sanjeev Marwah who launched his...
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Wow! Krish makes one last move to protect Priya
MUMBAI: Sony TV's show Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 is all set for a major drama in the upcoming episode. The show has been...
What! Fans demand Preeta and Karan's reunion despite the fact that she is married to Rishabh in Kundali Bhagya
MUMBAI: Balaji Telefilms produces Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya. It stars Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya and is one...
Rajjo: Major Dhamaka! Huge Drama in the engagement ceremony, Rajjo gets caught
MUMBAI: Star Plus has come out with a new show by Bits and Bots media named ‘Rajjo’. The show seems promising and...
Sad! Netizens express their emotions on the loss of hair of Faisal Shaikh aka Mr Faisu in Khatron Ke Khiladi
MUMBAI : Faisal Shaikh aka Mr Faisu is one of the biggest social media influencers in the country. He has gained a...
Recent Stories
WOAH! Netizens call Bollywood actress Tara Sutaria ‘Lollipop’ as she flaunts herself in red lehenga and a sexy blouse
WOAH! Netizens call Bollywood actress Tara Sutaria ‘Lollipop’ as she flaunts herself in red lehenga and a sexy blouse
Latest Video