Exciting! Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2’s Nakuul Mehta and Sneha Namanandi reunites and we can't keep calm

The cast and crew have a lot of fun off-screen as well, and the videos and photos they put on social media are proof of that.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 08/22/2022 - 18:32
MUMBAI :Bade Achhe Lagte 2 is a fan favourite show and the audiences love watching the show for its interesting and gripping plotline.

Also read-  Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2: Strained Bonds! Ram brings up Priya’s past; Pihu to overhear everything?

The chemistry of Ram Kapoor and Priya Sood played by Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar is loved by the audience.

Recently, we came across a video shared by Nakuul on his social media featuring Sneha Namanandi.

Check out the video below:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nakuul Mehta (@nakuulmehta)

In this video, we can see Nakuul grooving with on-screen sister Shivina Kapoor played by Sneha. Even though she has left the show, she still has a good relation with Nakuul. And the dancing videos of both of them have been quite famous.

This latest video is also one of them, and we can’t help but fall in love with the wonderful moves!

Meanwhile, on the show, the wedding of Vikrant and Sara will be seen as well as the interview that will result in the contract signing are both scheduled.

Also read- Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2: Heartwarming! Pihu unites with her nani, Meera maa prays for Priya’s well being

What do you think about Sneha and Nakuul's video? Tell us the comments.

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar for all the latest news and gossip.

Sony TV Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 Ram Priya Nakuul Mehta Disha Parmar Pihu Nandini Kapoor Aarohi Kumawat Shubhaavi Choksey
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 08/22/2022 - 18:32

