Exciting! Bigg Boss 17’s Isha Malviya talks about her upcoming projects

Now that the show has concluded with Munawar Faruqui being declared the winner, all the contestants of the show are doing well in their own respective ways.
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 17 has been one of the most loved reality shows on Indian Television. The show has had 16 successful seasons and the 17th one just got concluded. Isha Malviya was one of the most popular and loved contestants of the show. She unfortunately got eliminated a few days before the finale, which her fans found shocking.

Recently the media caught up with Isha Malviya and spoke to her about Munawar and that he is coming in a project with Hina Khan. To which she said that she is very happy for him as both he and Hina are great actors.

Isha also revealed that her project will be out soon and so will the poster but she cannot talk about it right now.

How excited are you for Isha’s new project and seeing her on screen once again? Tell us in the comments below.

