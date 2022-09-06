EXCITING! Have a look at Naagin 6's Pratha aka Tejasswi Prakash's lavish home, it would give you all the desi vibes

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another exciting update from the Telly-world.

Tejasswi Prakash is a fantastic and talented actress in the entertainment world. The actress is currently starring as Pratha in the popular television series Naagin 6. Her on-screen chemistry with Simba Nagpal is praised by fans. The model has acquired a significant following on social media. Tejasswi shot to prominence after winning Bigg Boss 15 on reality television. She rose to prominence after acting in the Colors TV show Swaragini. As Dhara in the show Sanskaar-Dharohar Apnon Ki, Tejaswi made her acting debut. Her ability to play a range of roles on television has been praised. The diva has stunned her followers with her flawless style statement. Have a look at her lavish home:



