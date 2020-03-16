Exciting! Parvati Sehgal aka Manini of Banni Chow Home Delivery tell us which scenes are the best to shoot; Check it out

MUMBAI: The Star Plus show Banni Chow Home Delivery has captured the interest of viewers ever since it debuted. The concept of the show is quite unique and out of the box.

Due to their adorable, innocent, and sincere romance, the audience enjoys Pravisht Mishra's and Ulka Gupta's performances as Banni and Yuvan.

Pravisht Mishra and Ulka Gupta are quite active on social media and routinely upload pictures of their off-camera fun.

Apart from the starring duo, other actors also treat us with behind-the-scenes glimpses.

Parvati Sehgal is loved in the show as the evil stepmother. She is also recently loved for her bond with Yuvan aka Pravisht as he thinks that she is his real mother.

Parvatil, whose character name is Manini, posted a video on social media.

This video shows us how Parvati is shooting alone for her scene in the bedroom. But the twist is that while many people don’t like working early in the morning, Parvati is someone who is quite the opposite. She mentioned in the video how she loves shooting for scenes early in the morning. Now, that is something surprising, isn’t it?

Meanwhile, on the show, Manini becomes enraged and plans to use Yuvan to make Banni's life miserable.Alpana, on the other hand, is enraged when Banni forces Alpana to wear her goggles and commands her to see with her eyes in order to show respect for Yuvan.

