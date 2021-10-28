EXCITING: Ranveer Singh and Katrina Kaif have a DANCE-OFF on the sets of The Big Picture!

MUMBAI: The Big Picture is the next big thing which is doing the rounds ever since it has launched.

The show is hosted by Ranveer Singh and now, he is all set to welcome his upcoming film’s co-actress Katrina Kaif and director Rohit Shetty on his show The Big Picture. The visual-based quiz show will witness a Diwali special weekend with the Bollywood personalities onboard.

Several promos of the upcoming episode are out on the channel’s social media handles. However, the latest one is making the fans super duper excited for the Diwali special.

The teaser shows Ranveer and Katrina having a dance-off on the stage. Both the actors are asked to compete against each other based on their dancing skills by Rohit Shetty. On his demand, the Bollywood stars show off their best moves on both their hit numbers including Katrina’s ‘Chikni Chameli’ and Ranveer’s ‘Tattad Tattad’.

Credit: TOI