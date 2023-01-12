Exciting! Rupali Ganguly gets a heartwarming surprise from her fans; Here are the details!

MUMBAI: With the hit show Anupama, which airs on Star Plus, Rupali Ganguly flew to stardom and became well-known. Anupama's title character is portrayed by Rupali Ganguly. Since its premiere in 2020, the show has risen to new levels, consistently holding the top spot on the TRP charts and earning high ratings.

Rupali Ganguly is one of those outstanding actors, who had the good fortune of letting her fans surprise her by having her picture on a Times Square billboard. Rupali Ganguly was featured on the Times Square billboard in New York thanks to the efforts of a group of fans. Rupali played the role of Anupama in the video.

The fans' act of devotion to her and to Anupama is shown by this gesture. Rupali Ganguly's journey from television to the iconic Times Square billboard is a symbol of Indian entertainment's global appeal. All Indians around the world are proud of Rupali Ganguly.

The latest teaser for the show features Anupama traveling to America and demonstrating how she will handle things in a strange country, far from her family and home. The promo featuring Rupali Ganguly appears as a feather on the headgear. Fans would be taken aback if their favorite Anupama paid them a surprise visit to the United States!

Star Plus's 'Anupama' is an Indian drama television series in Hindi. produced under the direction of Director Kut Productions by Rajan and Deepa Shahi, The show airs on Star Plus Monday to Sunday at 10 p.m.

Credit: Filmibeat