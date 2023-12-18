Exciting! Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Dayaben aka Disha Vakani and her daughter catch up with the cast of the show, check out the glimpse

MUMBAI: Disha Vakani became a household name after she starred in SAB TV's longest-running show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma. The actress played the role of Gujarati housewife Dayaben in the show and her character instantly became famous among the viewers. She has a massive fan following and they were quite disappointed after she quit the show.

Also Read-Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has a long way to go, plans for many surprises

In July there were rumors that Disha will make her comeback on the show. But there is no confirmation on this news as yet. Disha is one of the highest paid Tv actresses. Actress Palak Sidhwani who essays the role of Sonu gave the show’s fans a wonderful surprise when she shared a picture with the cast, which also included Disha Vakani.

The picture also included Nitesh, Ambika, Snehal, and Sunayana who are all seen posing with Disha and her daughter at a wedding they all met.

Recently Monaz Mevawalla replaced Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal as Roshan Singh Sodhi on the show.

Also Read-Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has a long way to go, plans for many surprises

Meanwhile, the makers have introduced tracks in the past which minted at Dayaben’s return but there has been no sign of her, leaving fans disappointed.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar

Credit-Timesnow