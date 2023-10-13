Exclusive! Aamir Ali has a weird question for his fan, check it out

MUMBAI: Aamir Ali is a popular name in the entertainment business. He is best known for his roles in serials like Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil, Ek Hasina Thi, etc.

He has also been part of reality shows like Nach Baliye Season, where he emerged as the winner of the show with his ex-wife Sanjeeda Sheikh. He was also a contestant on the reality show Zara Nachke Dikha 2.

Along with TV shows, has also been a part of Hindi movies like I Hate Luv Story, Khamosh Pani, and many more.

Tellychakkar got in touch with the actor and had a fun conversation where he revealed a lot of interesting things like his most useless talent, the weirdest compliment he ever received and much more

What is the most useless talent you have?

I can catch flies. That is my superpower. I’m huge fan of superheroes. If you come to my house you will see all kinds of statues and mannequins of superheroes. You can’t judge me on this. You clap for people who can touch their nose with their tongue. You comment “How cute!” when someone gives a wrong answer when asked what’s the capital of our country. And listening to my talent, you are making jokes and laughing.

What’s the weirdest nickname you’ve ever had?

My mom used to call me ‘Chiku’.

Have you ever been handcuffed or arrested?

No, I have not been.

How much money do you have in your wallet? If you’re wrong then the money belongs to Tellychakkar.

I don’t carry a wallet ever.

What’s a trend you follow but never approved of?

I might sound boring but if I think I cannot approve something, I don’t it.

What’s a compliment you received that sounded like an insult?

“Bhai how did you act so well in this?”I didn’t say anything. I just gave a blank expression and stood there because at such times you have to understand the innocence of the opposite person.

Which is a fictional character that would be boring to meet in real life?

I think one of the politicians. Look at the condition of roads in Lokhandwala. I am tired of hearing all their promises.

My partner gives me the best ... (Complete the sentence).

Vibe.

What’s a lie you told in this segment?

I didn’t lie, I just didn’t say it and just laughed.

What is the weirdest question you want to ask your fans, through Tellychakkar?

It’s been raining beautifully. So on the beach, have you ever sea dipped? You cannot do it in India.

