EXCLUSIVE! Aamir S Khan to enter Zyan Ibad Khan and Khushi Dubey starrer Aashiqana on Hotstar

Aashiqana also stars Sandeep Chatterjee, Pankaj B Singh, Geeta Tyagi, Anshul Singh, Harshita Shukla, and Manohar Teli among others in pivotal roles. Actor Aamir S Khan is all set to enter the show. 

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is once again back with yet another interesting update from the world of entertainment. 

We all know that Hotstar is streaming a lot of amazing films, web shows and TV shows. 

Gul Khan's show Aashiqana which hit the digital medium a few days back is working wonders.

Aashiqana stars Zyan Ibad Khan and Khushi Dubey in the lead roles. 

The show is loved for its amazing concept and storyline. 

TellyChakkar had exclusively learnt that actress Dipali Sharma is roped in for the show to play a pivotal role. 

Well, now, we have an exclusive update that actor Aamir S Khan is roped in for the serial.

The actor will be portraying the negative lead in the show. 

Well, it will be interesting to see how Aamir's entry turns out to be in the show. 

Aashiqana also stars Sandeep Chatterjee, Pankaj B Singh, Geeta Tyagi, Anshul Singh, Harshita Shukla, and Manohar Teli among others in pivotal roles. 

Latest Video