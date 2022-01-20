EXCLUSIVE! Aanchal Khurana aka Brinda on performing scenes with Nakuul Mehta in BALH 2: He is such a guy who improvises while doing scenes and I love such people

MUMBAI: TV czarina Ekta Kapoor's popular running drama series Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has been constantly ruling hearts with its interesting twists and turns in the story ever since the beginning.

The much-awaited show launched on a grand note last year and within a few months, it managed to garner the attention of the viewers.

Ekta Kapoor chose some of the finest actors from the television industry to portray the characters and her decision proved to be bang on.

Every actor in the show is getting a great response from the fans for their stellar performances.

While Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar play the lead roles in the show, the supporting star cast too is leaving no stone unturned to keep the viewers entertained.

And as we all know how time flies quickly, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has now achieved a milestone.

The star cast is on cloud nine with the latest achievement.

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has recently clocked 100 episodes and it is indeed a happy occasion for each one of them.

The star cast can't stop jumping with joy as they complete 100 episodes.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Aanchal Khurana who plays Brinda's character in the show.

Brinda is seen as Aditya's wife who is also Ram's best friend.

On this special occasion, Aanchal expressed her happiness of completing 100 episodes and much more.

The show has achieved a milestone of completing 100 episodes. How has the journey been so far?

Yes, we have completed 100 episodes and the journey has been a roller coaster ride. The team is really amazing. Everyone from the co-stars to the director to the production and the crew, everyone has been a great support. It feels like home.

Tell us about the most unforgettable scene you have performed so far in the show which will always remain special to you.

I can't tell one unforgettable scene as I have done many such scenes that were amazing when they came out and I saw them on-screen. The viewers were so happy. The first scene that I did with Nakuul was a special one. We didn't even get time to meet each other and we just performed. That scene came out so well. I really felt that we are really childhood friends. The moment the scene was cut, we were back to normal. We casually spoke to each other. I felt that he is such a good and humble actor who doesn't have tantrums about being such a big star.

One co-star of yours with whom you always look forward to performing scenes with and why?

I would prefer performing scenes with Nakuul only because he is such a guy who improvises and I love those people. It's great to see how he gets into the character and doesn't stick to words. Before this, I used to like Pankaj Tripathi in Sarojini because he was very impromptu. And I am like that. I am someone who will improvise in-between the scenes and just go with the flow.

Of course, I love performing with Aditya aka Ajay. All the bedroom scenes where we perform together are fantastic. Again it is like a give and take thing. We are extremely comfortable with each other. Sometimes we feel we are husband and wife in real life (Laughs).

