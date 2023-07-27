EXCLUSIVE! Abhimanyu and Akshara are brilliant but it's Abhinav's character who gave a new lease of life to their story, I can't take that from Jay Soni, explains ace TV producer Rajan Shahi

MUMBAI: Rajan Shahi's show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is the longest-running show on Star Plus.

The show has been successfully running on small screens since the year 2009.

With several new actors adding it to the cast, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has also only got better with time.

Actors like Karan Mehra, Hina Khan, Shivangi Joshi, and Mohsin Khan became overnight stars with this show.

Time and again, Rajan Shahi has chosen gems to play the leads for the show that has made Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai a huge success.

Apart from the leads, the show has seen many well-known actors playing extended cameos.

Rajan Shahi roped in one of the finest actors of the television industry Jay Soni to play a pivotal role in the show.

ALSO READ: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Oh NO!Manjari feels she made a wrong decision by getting Abhir against his will and ruining his happiness

Jay played the character of Abhinav Sharma in the show. The actor who entered the show months ago, is all set to make an exit soon.

While Jay's character Abhinav proved to be a huge TRP hit, it's time for him to bid adieu.

Spilling the beans on Jay's character Abhinav, ace producer Rajan Shahi only had beautiful things to say about the actor.

As Jay is all set for his exit, Rajan Shahi says, "It is very disheartening for me to let go of Abhinav Sharma's character. I will really miss him. But Jay Soni's character Abhinav's exit was pre-decided. Celebrated writers from my team have done a brilliant job with this character of Abhinav Sharma. There was a time when the show dropped to 7th or 8th position. Abhimanyu and Akshara are brilliant actors and they brought the show back in the game when they were launched. But the show needed a new twist. That's when the writers introduced the character of Abhinav Sharma and the show got back its old glory. I am very grateful to Jay Soni for doing this character."

He continued, "All the three actors, their synergy, bonding, both on and off-screen was amazing. The trio gave their best performance. Harshad, Pranali and Jay have done a commendable job. But there was a time when this storyline needed the boost for me to take the story forward."

"Every good show needs strong characters to complement the existing characters to take the show ahead. The storytelling never revolves around one character but a gamut of characters."

He concluded, "While the viewers will surely miss Abhinav aka Jay Soni but now I am looking forward to the next journey of Abhimanyu and Akshara."

Well, the viewers are surely going to miss Abhinav aka Jay Soni in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Oh NO!Manjari feels she made a wrong decision by getting Abhir against his will and ruining his happiness