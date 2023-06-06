Exclusive! Abhimanyu Arora roped in for Star Bharat’s Na Umra Ki Seema Ho

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Star Bharat launched a new show titled Na Umra Ki Seema Ho about a month ago.

The show stars Iqbal Khan and Rachana Mistry in the lead roles.

Iqbal plays the role of Dev while Rachana is seen as Vidhi in the drama series.

The show also has well-known names like Sneha Wagh, Deepshikha Nagpal and many more who are seen playing pivotal roles.

As per sources, television actor Abhimanyu Arora has been roped in for the show where he would be playing a pivotal role.

He would be essaying the character of Shashi which will be a continuity character of Jai’s right hand.

Abhimanyu is known for his work in shows like Four More Shots Please Season 3 on Amazon Prime. Theatre plays like Run For Your Wife (2017), Courtmartial (2017), PremKatha.

He has also done cameos in shows like Teri Meri Doriyaann on Star Plus, Roop on Colors, Wagle Ki Duniya on Sab TV.

Well, these days the track of the show is very gripping and interesting and is keeping the audience hooked on to the show.

It will be interesting to see what twist and turns would Abhimanyu’s character bring in the show.

