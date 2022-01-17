EXCLUSIVE! Abhinav Kapoor gets candid about Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 completing 100 episodes, reveals the co-stars with whom he loves performing scenes, and much more

MUMBAI: Sony TV's popular running drama series Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has been constantly ruling hearts with its interesting twists and turns in the story.

The show started on a grand note last year in the month of August and within a few months, it has managed to grab the attention of the viewers with its interesting story.

Every actor in the show is getting a great response from the fans for their stellar performances.

While Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar play the lead roles in the show, the supporting star cast too is leaving no stone unturned to keep the viewers entertained.

And as we all know how time flies quickly, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has now achieved a milestone.

The star cast is over the moon with the latest achievement.

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has recently clocked 100 episodes and it is indeed a happy occasion for each one of them.

The star cast can't stop jumping with joy as they complete 100 episodes.

TellyChakkar got in touch with one of the actors of the show Abhinav Kapoor who plays the role of Vikrant in the show.

Vikrant expressed his happiness of completing 100 episodes and also spoke about some other things.

The show has achieved a milestone of completing 100 episodes. How has been the journey so far?

It's been an amazing journey so far. I think we have an amazing set of actors. Every day is a learning experience for me working with these fine people.

Tell us about the most unforgettable scene you have performed so far in the show which will always remain special to you.

I think every scene comes with its own set of challenges but the very recent emotional scene we shot with Sara was my favourite in recent times. She did a super fine job and being part of that scene was amazing.

One co-star of yours with whom you always look forward to performing scenes with and why?

It's a tie between Ajay Nagrath and Nakuul Mehta as both of them are very fine gentlemen. We all get along like a house on fire. It's great sharing screen space with them. We have all bonded very well and hope the bond shall only grow stronger. By the way, Utkarsh is also my favourite.

