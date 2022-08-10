EXCLUSIVE! Abhinav Kapoor shares his blissful journey in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, reveals he got teary-eyed on the last day on set

MUMBAI : Abhinav Kapoor won several hearts with his stellar performance as Vikrant in Sony TV's popular show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2.

The show had a successful run for a long time on small screens and it aired its last episode on 24th May.

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 became a huge hit among the fans.

With the makers introducing a leap with the new cast, viewers enjoyed every bit of it.

And now, the makers are all set for the show's third season which will start airing today onwards with Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar playing the leads once again.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Abhinav who spoke about his journey in the show and much more.

How was your experience working with the show's new star cast?

I had a great experience working with all of them. I know a lot of them for a very long time. I know Niti socially although we haven't worked together. I have known Pooja since we were in the same team in BCL. We were great friends since then.

Leenesh has been my gym buddy for many years. We both had the same trainer. I have known Hiten for almost a decade or even more. I haven't worked with him but I know him socially.

He is a very nice and down-to-earth human being. Randeep is a very nice guy and so is Niti. They all are very respectful and educated people. They were very nice to me. The journey was small but it was great. We all used to have fun working together every day.

What was your first reaction when the news about the show wrapping up broke on the set?

Honestly, the first reaction for anyone will not be good. It is obviously not a good feeling as a lot of people are involved in making a show. Many people face a bit of a monetary loss. I felt more bad on an emotional level.

I know that I will keep getting work like I always have. But we had a great camaraderie and the production was amazing. There was never any rivalry, fights or negativity on the set. These two years passed within a blink of an eye.

How was your last day on the set?

The last day was definitely very emotional for everyone and even for me. I got teary-eyed. I met the entire crew on the set and clicked pictures. There are so many people with whom I have worked many times in the past. I am sure I will work with them soon. I have lots of love and respect for them.

Well, fans are now super excited to see Abhinav back on screens soon with a new project.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

