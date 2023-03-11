Exclusive! AbhiRa aka Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod have this to say to the upcoming generation on the show, read to know

In the longest-running show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod have won hearts of fans. 'AbhiRa' is always trending. The two are considered as of the most loved iconic couples on television.
The two are considered as of the most loved iconic couples on television. They have a massive fan following and are loved by one and all.

The chemistry shared between the two leads grab headlines as fans presume that they are more than friends.

Now, the two are quite active on social media and keep their fans updated about their whereabouts and what they are up to.

In an exclusive interaction with TellyChakkar, the on-screen power couple sends out a message to the upcoming generation that is going to take over the show.

Harshad Chopda, aka Abhimanyu, says that the amount of honest efforts that is given to show, it is made sure that the results that come out of it are double, or even triple. To this, Pranali Rathod, aka Akshara adds that the new cast should just go with the flow, and all will be well.

Well, fans are definitely going to miss their favourite television couple of all time, Abhimanyu and Akshara.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.
 

