EXCLUSIVE! Abhishek Gupta on his views on casting directors not getting their due recognition: Casting for any role is not a cakewalk, I feel its high time we get the deserved credit as we work hard

MUMBAI: The world of entertainment is quite an unpredictable place where things change within the blink of an eye.

Showbiz world is much more than what people see on-screen.

Actors, actresses, casting directors, producers, directors and everyone come together as a team to make a good project.

Amongst all this, casting directors play a pivotal role in launching new talents as well as finding the appropriate actor for a role.

A lot of casting directors have made a mark in this field with their talent and hard work.

Abhishek Gupta is one of them who has made his mark in this field.

He is working with the popular production house named Dome of Entertainment.

Abhishek has cast for several shows like Ek Vivah Aisa Bhi, Service Wali Bahu, U Me Aur Ghar, Savdhaan India, Ishq Kills, Yeh Hai Aashiqui among others.

Abhishek's last show as a casting director was Tere Bina Jiya Jaaye Na.

The show is all set to go off-air after several months of its release.

In an exclusive interview with TellyChakkar, Abhishek Gupta who spoke about a lot of things related to his casting journey, Tere Bina Jiya Jaaye Na and much more.

How has been your journey with Tere Bina Jiya Jaaye Na?

I had a great experience working with the cast and crew of the team. I have been working for this show for a year. The makers also liked the options of actors whom I had given for this show. It was a lovely experience.

How challenging and exciting will it be for you to do casting for a new project?

Yes, it is going to be an exciting journey. After this show, I am also working on a web show. I want to try out things in the digital world. I want to concentrate on that as well. I have done casting for serials and will continue to do so. But it is a different experience to cast for web and films. I want to explore something new. I have tried my hands in creative field also and then again came to casting.

What are your views on casting couch?

I feel that that the newbies entering this field should be educated enough. They should have some backup option. If you are not needy financially, you won't land up in any such casting couch problems. The need of the person makes him or her do so. Also, the casting people are not only responsible. The person who voluntarily agrees is also equally responsible.

What do you have to say about how casting directors are not given recognition for their work?

I would request everyone to give equal amount of respect to the casting directors as well. Even we work so hard and for long hours. Casting for any role is not a cakewalk. We deserve that respect. At the end of the day, we are the ones who bring the best talent on the table for a particular role. Casting directors are not given the deserved credit. The makers and also the actors forget us once their work is done. I would like to say that the actors wouldn't be even able to reach to the directors for work if we are not there to cast them.

Well said, Abhishek!

