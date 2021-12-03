EXCLUSIVE: Abhishek Kumar to bring in a HUGE TWIST in Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya!

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an interesting update from the world of television.

Now, we have an exclusive update about Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya. Well, according to credible sources, Abhishek Kumar will be seen entering Kumkum Bhagya and this time as Ranbir’s brother.

The show revolves around Ranbir, Prachi and Rhea where Rhea is trying to woo Ranbir and create obstacles in Ranbir and Prachi’s married life. Abhishek’s entry will mark the beginning of a parallel storyline wherein Prachi’s best friend and sister like connection Shahana will develop feelings for Abhishek’s character.

As we already reported, the current track focuses on how Rhea thought after separating Ranbir from Prachi, her way is clear but things are not that easy as it seems to be.

Prachi's pregnancy brought a huge twist to the story. She decided to keep the baby and also mend relationships with Ranbir for the sake of their baby. Prachi is ready to once again defeat Rhea and her ugly plan.

She will go to the Kohli house to break Ranbir and Rhea's wedding. Prachi will break the gathbandhan of Ranbir and Rhea which will leave Pallavi fuming in anger.

