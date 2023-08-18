Exclusive! Abhishek Malhan, Jiya Shankar and Elvish Yadav to collaborate for a project together?

Abhishek, Elvish and Jiya rose to fame with their stint in Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 and the fans loved their bond on the show. Now the three are collaborating for a project together.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 08/28/2023 - 10:21
Abhishek Malhan, Jiya Shankar and Elvish Yadav

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 was a very successful season where Elvish Yadav  emerged as the winner of the show. 

One of the reasons why the show is so successful is because of the contestants as they gave a lot of content to the show. 

But, there were three contestants that kept trending on social media, and those were Jiya, Elvish and Abhishek Malhan. 

The three of them have a great bond of friendship and were spoken about inside and outside of the house. 

If one remembers Jiya on the show had expressed that she has feelings for Abhihsek and that she would think about it once they are out of the house, whereas with Elvish she shared a great bond of friendship.  

(Also Read: What! Falak Naaz and Avinash Sachdev slam Abhishek Malhan for age shaming them on the show)

The friendship that the three shared was loved by the fans and audience and they missed watched them on screen together. 

As per sources and fan clubs there is news doing the rounds that all three Abhishek, Jiya and Elvish have come together and have collaborated for a project together. 

Not much is known about the project but Elvish's team has confirmed the news. 

Well, the fans are super excited to see the three together back on screen and are waiting to see what project it could be. 

RecentlyN Jiya had received a lotnof flak as when she came live she had requested the fans not to link her up with Abhishek but then the YouTuber came ahead and requested the fans not to spread hatred. 

Are you excited to see the three together on screen? 

Do let us know in the comments section below. 

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar. 

Also Read : Kya Baat Hai! Elvish Yadav to team up with Manisha Rani for a project ?

Bigg Boss Bigg Boss Ott Season 2 Karan Johar Colors Voot Hardik Sharma TellyChakkar Reality show Salman Khan Endemol Divya Agarwal Nishant Bhat Shamita Shetty Pratik Sehajpal Fukra Insaan Puneet superstar Akanksha Puri Avinash Sachdev Jiya Shankar Aaliya Siddiqui Bebika Dhurve Falaq Naazz Jad Hadid Pooja Bhatt Palak Purswani Manisha Rani Cyrus Broacha Dance India Dance Punit Pathak Zee TV Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 08/28/2023 - 10:21

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive! Manisha Rani and Shiv Thakare to collaborate for a project together?
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar has always been in the forefront in bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment. ...
EXCLUSIVE! Aishwarya Aher opens up on bagging Rajan Shahi's Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, reveals how she prepped for her role Sam in the show and much more
MUMBAI: Rajan Shahi recently rolled out a new show on Star Plus which is titled Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si. The show stars...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Major Twist! Ishaan and Isha to join hands as Isha exposes the Bhosle Family?
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Danger! Ishaan tries to maintain distance from Isha, emergency puts their life in danger
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
EXCLUSIVE! Surbhi Mittal bags Star Plus' show Pandya Store
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television. We all know that Star...
Anupamaa: Accidental Revelation! Anuj overhears the truth from Vanraj's mouth
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Recent Stories
Amika Shail
Hawwt! Here are the times Laxxmi actress Amika Shail raised temperature with her hotness
Latest Video
Related Stories
Manisha Rani and Shiv Thakare
Exclusive! Manisha Rani and Shiv Thakare to collaborate for a project together?
Aishwarya Aher
EXCLUSIVE! Aishwarya Aher opens up on bagging Rajan Shahi's Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, reveals how she prepped for her role Sam in the show and much more
Surbhi Mittal
EXCLUSIVE! Surbhi Mittal bags Star Plus' show Pandya Store
Bharti Singh, Haarsha Limbachiyaa
Aww! Bharti Singh purchases a new home for THIS new family member
Yuvika
Bigg Boss Season 17: Exclusive! Ex- contestants or couples to be part of this season; Prince - Yuvika, Karan - Tejasswi are the few names doing the rounds
Mrinal Navell
WOW! Kundali Bhagya fame Mrinal N Chandra aka Kavya's THROWBACK video will take you by surprise