Exclusive! Abhishek Malhan, Jiya Shankar and Elvish Yadav to collaborate for a project together?

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 was a very successful season where Elvish Yadav emerged as the winner of the show.

One of the reasons why the show is so successful is because of the contestants as they gave a lot of content to the show.

But, there were three contestants that kept trending on social media, and those were Jiya, Elvish and Abhishek Malhan.

The three of them have a great bond of friendship and were spoken about inside and outside of the house.

If one remembers Jiya on the show had expressed that she has feelings for Abhihsek and that she would think about it once they are out of the house, whereas with Elvish she shared a great bond of friendship.

(Also Read: What! Falak Naaz and Avinash Sachdev slam Abhishek Malhan for age shaming them on the show)

The friendship that the three shared was loved by the fans and audience and they missed watched them on screen together.

As per sources and fan clubs there is news doing the rounds that all three Abhishek, Jiya and Elvish have come together and have collaborated for a project together.

Not much is known about the project but Elvish's team has confirmed the news.

Well, the fans are super excited to see the three together back on screen and are waiting to see what project it could be.

RecentlyN Jiya had received a lotnof flak as when she came live she had requested the fans not to link her up with Abhishek but then the YouTuber came ahead and requested the fans not to spread hatred.

Are you excited to see the three together on screen?

Do let us know in the comments section below.

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Also Read : Kya Baat Hai! Elvish Yadav to team up with Manisha Rani for a project ?