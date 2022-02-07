EXCLUSIVE! Abhishek Rawat on working with child actor Tanmay Rishi in Kaamnaa: He has been my constant in the show, it has been a new experience for me and I have learned a lot from him

MUMBAI: Abhishek Rawat is currently seen in Sony TV's show Kaamnaa. The actor is playing the role of Manav in the show.

Kaamnaa hit the small screens last year and it has been working wonders.

The makers have introduced some interesting twists and turn in the story which is keeping the viewers hooked to the screen.

We have seen how Manav's life turned upside down after Akansha left him and things changed forever.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Abhishek who revealed some interesting details about his personal and professional life.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Kaamnaa actor Ramnitu Chaudhary aka Sakshi opens up on working in Hindi and the South industry, says there is a lot of difference in working between both the industries

The viewers are loving your chemistry with Ramnitu aka Sakshi in the show. Was this transition of creating chemistry with her challenging since you were earlier paired opposite Chandni?

Yes, I believe that the viewers have appreciated my track with Sakshi and considering the turmoil Manav has been through, finally things are looking bright. That's the normal reaction of the audience. As far as chemistry is concerned, I did not find it difficult because I have been acting for a long time now. I have created such chemistry with other co-stars as well. It's part of my job. All my co-stars have been lovely. Akanksha has been lovely and so is Ramnitu.

Actors often have a gala time shooting with child actors. How is it to shoot with Tanmay? The viewers simply love your camaraderie with him.

Working with Tanmay has been sort of a new experience for me as I have never worked with any child artist. In a way, Manav's main pairing is with his child. Tanmay aka Yatharth has been a constant pair with Manav whereas the women in Manav's life have come and gone. This new experience has been lovely and I have learned a lot from him. Children are so innocent with their performance and they look nice on-screen that you can't let your guards down. You have to be on your aim to match their skills. Because they are so innocent, they can be performing less also but they really look nice on-screen. It's a challenge for grown-ups to match their quality.

Has Manav's character affected you at a certain level as there was a track where he was completely broken after Akanksha left him for Vaibhav?

I don't let characters that I play on-screen affect me because I switch on only for the scene and then, I am completely out of it. It's not like I carry Manav in me everywhere. I am not that kind of actor.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Gouri Tonnk opens up on taking up Sony TV's Kaamnaa after a long gap: I feel nervous for a few days on the sets of my new show, I keep thinking about my character all the time