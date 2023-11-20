Exclusive! Actor Arpit Dubey roped in for Star Plus' Yeh Hai Chahatein

MUMBAI: StarPlus’ daily show, ‘Yeh Hai Chahatein’ has a very loyal fan base who adore Sargun Kaur Luthra and Abrar Qazi to bits. The show has had a steady run and the audience love the chemistry of their dearest RuSha and now Nayan and Samrat as the show recently took a generational leap and Abrar and Sargun now play the lead characters as Nayantara and Samrat. The show took another major leap recently. New entries have joined the cast that include Pravisht Mishra and Shagun Sharma.

Star Plus' show Yeh Hai Chahatein is all set for some new entries.

We have exclusively come to know that actor Arpit Dubey will play the lead role post the leap in the show.

His character in the show is not yet revealed right now. But, it will surely be a pivotal one.

