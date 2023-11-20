Exclusive! Actor Arpit Dubey roped in for Star Plus' Yeh Hai Chahatein

TellyChakkar is on a roll today as we have already given some great news to our ardent followers. We all know that a lot of television shows are witnessing some interesting twists and turns in the story.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 11/20/2023 - 20:29
Arpit

MUMBAI: StarPlus’ daily show, ‘Yeh Hai Chahatein’ has a very loyal fan base who adore Sargun Kaur Luthra and Abrar Qazi to bits. The show has had a steady run and the audience love the chemistry of their dearest RuSha and now Nayan and Samrat as the show recently took a generational leap and Abrar and Sargun now play the lead characters as Nayantara and Samrat. The show took another major leap recently. New entries have joined the cast that include Pravisht Mishra and Shagun Sharma.  

TellyChakkar is on a roll today as we have already given some great news to our ardent followers.

We all know that a lot of television shows are witnessing some interesting twists and turns in the story.

Many tv shows have also witnessed leaps which has seen new actors joining the cast while some actors making an exit from the shows.

Star Plus' show Yeh Hai Chahatein is all set for some new entries.

We have exclusively come to know that actor Arpit Dubey will play the lead role post the leap in the show.

His character in the show is not yet revealed right now. But, it will surely be a pivotal one.

Are you excited to watch Arpit Dubey on the show?

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

StarPlus Yeh Hai Chahatein Rudraksh Rudra Abrar Qazi Preesha Sargun Kaur Luthra Samrat Nayantara Nayan Sam Revati Poorva Gokhle bharat Ahlawat Pratichi Iyer Jayati Narula Swati Sharma Runay Shah Akshita Vatsayan Milind Manek TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 11/20/2023 - 20:29

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive! Child actor Aarav D Sharma is roped in for &TV's Atal
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of entertainment.We all know that a lot...
Exclusive! Actor Arpit Dubey roped in for Star Plus' Yeh Hai Chahatein
MUMBAI: StarPlus’ daily show, ‘Yeh Hai Chahatein’ has a very loyal fan base who adore Sargun Kaur Luthra and Abrar Qazi...
Aww! Aashka Goradia shares adorable glimpses with her new born son with hubby Brent Goble, pens a sweet note
MUMBAI : Aashka Goradia is a well known face in the world of Television. She has been part of many shows like Kksum,...
Exclusive! Who is most likely to break rules and who is the real judaagu, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma reveal it all in this fun segment, take a look
MUMBAI: Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma are two well-known actors on television.They met on the sets of their first...
Exclusive! From revealing his most useless talent to the weirdest nickname he's got, actor Avinesh Rekhi unleashes his weird side
MUMBAI : After a gap of a few months, actor Avinesh Rekhi is all set to be back with his new show Ik Kudi Punjab Di....
Pandya Store: Finally! Natasha is determined that no matter what happens she will bring Isha into the house
MUMBAI: Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists...
Recent Stories
Prasanna Bisht
Exclusive! "I was scared initially scared on how will I do this character, as it is completely different from what I am in real life" Prasanna Bisht
Latest Video
Related Stories
Aarav
Exclusive! Child actor Aarav D Sharma is roped in for &TV's Atal
Aashka Goradia
Aww! Aashka Goradia shares adorable glimpses with her new born son with hubby Brent Goble, pens a sweet note
Neil
Exclusive! Who is most likely to break rules and who is the real judaagu, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma reveal it all in this fun segment, take a look
AVINESH REKHI
Exclusive! From revealing his most useless talent to the weirdest nickname he's got, actor Avinesh Rekhi unleashes his weird side
Manisha
Exclusive! Silence 2 actress Manisha Vora Parekh to enter Star Plus' Imlie
Dabangii Mulgii
Dabangii Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi: Exclusive! Ankush burns all the gifts given by Satya