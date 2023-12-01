Exclusive! Actor Behzaad Khan roped in for SAB TV’s Balveer 3!

Baalveer 3 was announced by the team recently which will star a brand-new cast. The show was one of the most popular shows of its time on television and is all set to make a comeback with the new season.
MUMBAI : Baalveer Returns is an Indian fantasy television series that premiered in 2019 on Sony SAB and ended in 2021. Its second season premiered not much later after that.  It starred Dev Joshi in the titular role and is produced by Optimystix Entertainment. 

Baalveer 3 was announced by the team recently which will star a brand-new cast. The show was one of the most popular shows of its time on television and is all set to make a comeback with the new season.

The plot is about Ballu who is taken to a fairyland where he is blessed with special powers by six fairies, each having her own unique traits. He uses his powers to help good and honest children, including his friends.

As per sources, Behzaad Khan has been roped in to play a pivotal role in the show. 

Behzaad has done various commercials for popular brand names. He got his first break on television in 'Geet', in which his portrayal of an antagonist was praised. Later he did another popular Star Plus show 'Arjun' where he played the lead character of the ETF Chief. He also appeared in a cameo role in the movie 'Ajab Prem Ki Gajab Kahani'.

We also reported about Adaa Khan and Aditi Sanwal joining the show.The new season’s premiere date is yet to be announced but the audience is excited to see the comeback. The first two seasons created quite a buzz among the younger generation. The kids absolutely loved it and cannot wait for the new season.

