EXCLUSIVE! Actor-model Hemant Bharati to be seen in a negative role in Sony TV's Vighnaharta Ganesha

MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television's show Vighnaharta Ganesha is one of the most-watched and popular mythological drama series on the small screens.

The show has been successfully running on small screens since 2017.

The makers not only made the show a visual experience for the viewers but also gave some great lessons through various tracks.

TellyChakkar has exclusively learnt that the show is all set to bid adieu to the viewers soon.

TellyChakkar has exclusively learnt that actor Hemant Bharati is roped in for the show.

Hemant will be seen playing the negative role in the show.

The actor has previously done projects like Dehati Disco, Parmavatar Shree Krishna, Vighnaharta Ganesha, among others.

Hemant will be playing the role of Ahantasur in the show.

Vighnaharta Ganesha stars actors like Saurabh Raj Jain, Basant Bhatt, Rahul Sharma, Nirbhay Wadhwa among others.

The serial is produced by Abhimanyu Singh under the banner of Contiloe Entertainment.

