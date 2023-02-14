Exclusive! Actor Rahul Tomar to enter Shashi Sumeet Production’s, Durga Aur Charu!

This is the heartfelt story of two sisters who are stark opposites of each other since they were separated at birth. The current track is about Durga and Charu’s bitter separation.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 02/14/2023 - 13:00
Exclusive! Actor Rahul Tomar to enter Shashi Sumeet Production’s, Durga Aur Charu!

MUMBAI: The recently launched show ‘Durga and Charu’ has been winning the hearts of viewers with its gripping storyline and performances. 

It is a heartfelt story of two sisters who are stark opposites of each other since they were separated at birth. The current track is about Durga and Charu’s bitter separation.

Produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions, Auraa Bhatnagar and Vaishnavi Prajapati have made the audience fall in love with the show and their portrayals of young Durga And Charu have a place in the hearts of the audiences. 

ALSO READ: Spoiler Alert! Durga aur Charu: Baanke realizes Charu is Durga’s sister, will confess the truth?

The show has taken a leap of 10 years and Adrija Roy, Mohit Kumar, Rachi Sharma, are now playing the lead roles.

TellyChakkar is always at the forefront of bringing you exclusive updates from the Telly world.

As per sources, Actor Rahul Tomar is all set to enter the show Durga Aur Charu produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions. He will be seen playing the role of Subroto.

Meanwhile, on the show, Charu and Durga are kidnapped by Santhi’s men as they want to stop them from going to court. The ruthless men will decide to hang both sisters.

Things get intense as one of them can survive, as if Durga saves herself Charu will die, and vice versa. 

Charu thus tells her true life story, which shocks Durga and then she realizes that this girl is Charu herself. Thus Durga will sacrifice her life for Charu. She will push Charu and get hung herself, putting an end to her life. 

Charu will scream seeing Durga on the verge of death and both will struggle to survive.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: Spoiler Alert! Durga Aur Charu: Durga chooses to sacrifice her life for Charu taking the noose in her neck

Sudeep Sarangi Durga Aur Charu Durga Charu Colors Barrister Babu Anchal Sahu vaishavnavi prajapati Aurra Bhatnagar Shashi Sumeet Productions TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 02/14/2023 - 13:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Exclusive! Actor Esha Kansara confirms her return To Maddam Sir! Details Inside!
MUMBAI:Madam Sir, which is known for its cop comedy, keeps its viewers hooked on the show.Viewers will be treated to...
Spoiler Alert! Pandya Store: Shweta demands Rs 50 Lakhs in return to know about Chutki
MUMBAI : Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists...
Saif Ali Khan to star in and co-produce the Indian adaptation of Danish/Swedish series The Bridge
MUMBAI :After its incredible success in the US/Mexico, the UK/France, Germany/Austria, Singapore/Malaysia and Russia/...
Murder ke Mausam mein pyaar is back - Aashiqana Season 3 releasing on 27th February on Disney+ Hotstar
MUMBAI : This season of love  Disney+ Hotstar announces the third season of the fan favorite - Aashiqana with a...
Hardik Pandya-Natasa Stankovic wedding: Newly weds Athiya shetty-KL Rahul and Virat Kohli- Anushka Sharma to attend?
MUMBAI : Indian T20 cricket captain Hardik Pandya proposed to his girlfriend Natasa Stankovic on a yacht in 2020 and...
Recent Stories
Hot Pics! Here are the times when Gangs of Wasseypur fame actress Anurita Jha raised temperatures with her hot looks, check out
Hot Pics! Here are the times when Gangs of Wasseypur fame actress Anurita Jha raised temperatures with her hot looks, check out

Latest Video

Related Stories
Indian Idol Season 13 : Exclusive! Kumar Sanu and Anuradha Paudwal to grace the upcoming episode
Indian Idol Season 13 : Exclusive! Kumar Sanu and Anuradha Paudwal to grace the upcoming episode
Karan Kundrra reveals a secret about his relationship with Tejasswi Prakash that would shock you
Karan Kundrra reveals a secret about his relationship with Tejasswi Prakash which is sure to leave you stunned, check out
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s THIS actress shares her school photo, can you spot her?
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s THIS actress shares her school photo, can you spot her?
Fahmaan Khan and Archana Gautam grooving at a Farah Khan’s party draws eyeballs of the audience’s
Fahmaan Khan and Archana Gautam grooving at Farah Khan’s party has grabbed the attention of the Netizens, check out
Valentine Special: 5 Reasons why we love Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin!
Valentine Special: 5 Reasons why we love Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin!
"Come... Fall In Love" with the stars of Sony Entertainment Television as they talk about honoring love this Valentine's Day
"Come... Fall In Love" with the stars of Sony Entertainment Television as they talk about honoring love this Valentine's Day