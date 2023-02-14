Exclusive! Actor Rahul Tomar to enter Shashi Sumeet Production’s, Durga Aur Charu!

MUMBAI: The recently launched show ‘Durga and Charu’ has been winning the hearts of viewers with its gripping storyline and performances.

It is a heartfelt story of two sisters who are stark opposites of each other since they were separated at birth. The current track is about Durga and Charu’s bitter separation.

Produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions, Auraa Bhatnagar and Vaishnavi Prajapati have made the audience fall in love with the show and their portrayals of young Durga And Charu have a place in the hearts of the audiences.

The show has taken a leap of 10 years and Adrija Roy, Mohit Kumar, Rachi Sharma, are now playing the lead roles.

As per sources, Actor Rahul Tomar is all set to enter the show Durga Aur Charu produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions. He will be seen playing the role of Subroto.

Meanwhile, on the show, Charu and Durga are kidnapped by Santhi’s men as they want to stop them from going to court. The ruthless men will decide to hang both sisters.

Things get intense as one of them can survive, as if Durga saves herself Charu will die, and vice versa.

Charu thus tells her true life story, which shocks Durga and then she realizes that this girl is Charu herself. Thus Durga will sacrifice her life for Charu. She will push Charu and get hung herself, putting an end to her life.

Charu will scream seeing Durga on the verge of death and both will struggle to survive.

