Exclusive! Actor Sanjeev Jogityani roped in for Invictus T Mediawork’s show Chhalaang for Sony TV!

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 01/31/2023 - 21:20
ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Sanjeev Rathore bags Sony TV’s next show

They are coming up with a new show which will premiere on Sony TV soon. The title of the show is Chhalaang and will star Megha Ray in the lead role, while there has been no official confirmation yet, fans of the actor are giddy and excited to see her in a new avatar.

As, per sources, prominent actor, Sanjeev Jogtiyani has been roped in for Sony TV’s new show Chhalaang produced by Invictus T Mediaworks. 

Sanjeev Jogtiyani is known for Carry On, Munna Bhai, Gangubai Kathiawadi, and Batla House.

The show is produced by Invictus T Mediaworks and will air on Sony TV. Invictus T Mediaworks is owned by producers Nilanjana Purkayasstha and Herumb Khot. The production house is known for popular shows Dhadkan Zindaggi Kii (2021), Chikoo Ki Mummy Durr Ki (2021) and Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala (2018), Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji.

We also reported about Pyumori Mehta Ghosh, Snehal Waghmare, Sanjeev Rathore, and Harish Rathore being a part of the show.

The casting of the show has been done by Janet Ellis, who is an ace casting director and is responsible for finding some of the biggest names we have in the industry now. 

She is the founder of Janet’s Casting Hub, and the casting assistants responsible are Sushil and Shikhar. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates! 

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Harish Sharma roped in for Sony TV’s new show

