Exclusive! Actor Sejal Jaiswal to enter Dangal TV’s Rehna Hai Teri Palkon Ki Chaon Mein 2!

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment.

We have constantly been at the forefront to keep you updated about all the latest happening in the telly world.

Dangal TV’s popular show, Teri Palkon ki Chaon Mein is back for its season 2.

The makers have come up with a new season after years, and Rashmi Sharma Telefilms have once again managed to create the same magic on-screen.

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Actress Sejal Jaiswal roped in for Amazon Mini TV’s show Crimes Aaj Kal

Trupti is romancing actor Vin Rana in the show. While Trupti is playing Suman, Vin is playing the role of Anshuman in the drama series.

While fans watch the show with a lot of love and excitement, they are equally excited to see what happens next in the show and the cast attachments.

TellyChakkar is back with another update, Actor Sejal Jaiswal is all set to enter the show Palkon Ki Chaon Mein 2.

Sejal has previously been a part of shows like MTV’s Dating in the Dark, and Yeh Dil Maange More. She is also a part of web shows like Crimes Aaj Kal, and another show produced by Multiverse Motion Pictures.

The show is gearing up for a lot of interesting twists and turns and it will be fun to see what new twists does, Sejal’s character bring in.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Yeh Dil Mannge More fame actress Sejal Jaiswal roped in for a new web show by Multiverse Motion Pictures