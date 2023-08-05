Exclusive! Actor Sejal Jaiswal to enter Dangal TV’s Rehna Hai Teri Palkon Ki Chaon Mein 2!

Trupti is romancing actor Vin Rana in the show. While Trupti is playing Suman, Vin is playing the role of Anshuman in the drama series.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 05/08/2023 - 16:24
Sejal Jaiswal

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment.

We have constantly been at the forefront to keep you updated about all the latest happening in the telly world.

Dangal TV’s popular show, Teri Palkon ki Chaon Mein is back for its season 2.

The makers have come up with a new season after years, and Rashmi Sharma Telefilms have once again managed to create the same magic on-screen.

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Actress Sejal Jaiswal roped in for Amazon Mini TV’s show Crimes Aaj Kal

Trupti is romancing actor Vin Rana in the show. While Trupti is playing Suman, Vin is playing the role of Anshuman in the drama series.

While fans watch the show with a lot of love and excitement, they are equally excited to see what happens next in the show and the cast attachments.

TellyChakkar is back with another update, Actor Sejal Jaiswal is all set to enter the show Palkon Ki Chaon Mein 2.

Sejal has previously been a part of shows like MTV’s Dating in the Dark, and Yeh Dil Maange More. She is also a part of web shows like Crimes Aaj Kal, and another show produced by Multiverse Motion Pictures.

The show is gearing up for a lot of interesting twists and turns and it will be fun to see what new twists does, Sejal’s character bring in.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Yeh Dil Mannge More fame actress Sejal Jaiswal roped in for a new web show by Multiverse Motion Pictures

Sejal jaiswal Crimes Aaj kal Manas Awasthi Teri Palkon ki Chaon mein Teri Palkon ki Chaon mien 2 Ashish Dixit Vin Rana Trupti Mishra Dangal TV Sara Khan Rashmi Sharma telefims
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 05/08/2023 - 16:24

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Shocking! “This is not an appropriate way to carry a saree, very shameful” netizens troll Akanksha Puri for her outfit
MUMBAI:  Actress Akanksha Puri has been winning the hearts of the fans and grabbing their attention with her beautiful...
Vidya Balan returns to theatres leading a powerful ensemble cast in the murder-mystery ‘Neeyat’
MUMBAI:  Abundantia Entertainment and Prime Video, today, announced the worldwide theatrical release date of their much...
Must Read! Akshay Kumar-Raveena Tandon, Shah Rukh Khan-Juhi Chawla and more hit jodis from the 90s fans would love to see in movies again
MUMBAI:  We have always seen this trend that actors from the 90s start romancing younger actresses and then we hardly...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: What! Amba will be furious to see Sai go back and forth from Satya’s house to Virat’s
MUMBAI:   Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Exclusive! “I have tried to keep the character as common a possible and do not want to make it like a hero” Manoj Bajpayee
MUMBAI:   The Power House of talent Manoj Bajpayee is no doubt one of the most loved actors we have in Bollywood...
BIG SCOOP! Netizens wanted to see This sequence between ‘PraRag’ before the show wraps up, check out
MUMBAI:   Tellychakkar always likes to be at the forefront of delivering exciting news and stories from the telly world...
Recent Stories
Akanksha Puri
Shocking! “This is not an appropriate way to carry a saree, very shameful” netizens troll Akanksha Puri for her outfit
Latest Video
Related Stories
Harphoul Mohini
Exclusive! Harphoul Mohini actor Zebby Singh roped in for Dangal show Nath – Zewar Ya Zanjeer
Vanshaj Promo Review
Must-Read! Vanshaj Promo Review: Sony SAB’s new offering looks intriguing and powerful but will it deliver? Read More
Mandill Singh
EXCLUSIVE! Mandill Singh all set to enter Dangal TV's Sindoor Ki Keemat
enter Dangal
Exclusive! Charanjeet Kaur to enter Dangal TV's Sindoor Ki Keemat
Exclusive! Hritik Yadav roped in for Dangal’s TV’s Palkon Ki Chhanv Mein 2
Exclusive! Hritik Yadav roped in for Dangal’s TV’s Palkon Ki Chhanv Mein 2
EXCLUSIVE! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress Roopa Divetia all set to enter Sindoor Ki Keemat for Dangal TV
EXCLUSIVE! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress Roopa Divetia all set to enter Sindoor Ki Keemat for Dangal TV