Exclusive! Actors Karan Vohra and Megha Chakraborty to be the leads in StarPlus’s much-awaited Imlie 2

MUMBAI: Imlie has done well on the TRP charts since it has hit the screens. The audience is in love with the chemistry between Aryan and Imlie. The show stars Fahman Khan and Sumbul Touqeer Khan in lead roles. Now Imlie 2 has been in the news for a long time and will soon go on-air.

Imlie has been amongst the top shows on the TRP charts for the longest time and is an all time successful show for the channel. It is bankrolled by Four Lions Productions and the fans have loved the chemistry between the current leads of the show.

However, in a major twist, the show is soon going to take a major leap and Imlie 2 will go air on StarPlus with an entirely new star-cast. Reports suggest that Karan Vohra and Megha Chakraborty will be playing the leads in the show.

Megha Chakraborty is known for her roles in Kaatelal and Sons, Krishna Chali London, Peshwa Bajirao amongst other shows. Karan Vohra is known for his role in Krishna Chali London and Zindagi Ki Mehek and the dapper actor will be seen playing the lead in the much awaited Imlie 2.

Currently in the show, Cheeni is seen to be missing Imlie, who was pregnant when she got into an accident. The show is set to go for a leap soon and how the current star cast will be replaced is yet to be seen. While fans will definitely miss their favorite Aryan and Imlie on the show, they seem equally excited about Imlie 2 to commence.

