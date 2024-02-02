Exclusive! Actors Rrahul Sudhir and Rachana Mistry roped in for 'Dabangii - Mulgi Aayi Re Aayi' post leap

TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive updates from the world of entertainment. A lot of new shows are in the pipeline and will soon go on the floor. Some are all set for launches in the coming days.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 02/02/2024 - 21:04
Rrahul

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive updates from the world of entertainment. A lot of new shows are in the pipeline and will soon go on the floor. Some are all set for launches in the coming days. 

Also read -Dabangii: Major drama! Ankush and Satya embark on contrasting journeys

Sony Entertainment Television, known for its commitment to diverse storytelling and compelling characters, is ready to introduce viewers to 'Dabangii - Mulgi Aayi Re Aayi.' This exciting series follows Arya, a bold and determined young woman on a quest to find her father, Satya, whom she believes to be a supercop away on a secret mission. In the previous episode, viewers witnessed Arya face the consequences when Satya announced her transfer to Sudhar Ghar, after losing the Nanha Police Wala competition for Bella's sake. 

The show is produced by Invictus T Mediaworks which is helmed by Herumb Khot and Nilanjana Purkayasstha.

The Sony TV show is heading for a leap, and TellyChakkar has some exclusive news with regards to the same. 

Post leap, the show will star actors Rahul Sudhir and Rachana Mistry as leads.

Rrahul Sudhir is best known for portraying Vansh Raisinghania in Ishq Mein Marjawan 2.

Also read - Dabangii: Wow! Arya seeks help from the police to free all of the children from Sudhar Ghar

Rachana Mistry is an actress, known for Na Umra Ki Seema Ho (2022), Dastaan-E-Mohabbat: Salim Anarkali (2018) and Girls Hostel (2017).

Are you excited to watch the actors post leap?

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.


    
 

Dabangii Arya Chhaya Kasturi Satya Sony TV Sony LIV Television Spoiler Alert TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 02/02/2024 - 21:04

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Kavya: Wow! Kavya and Giriraj join hands to save Adhiraj from going to jail
MUMBAI: Sony TV is going to be the home to one such new show ‘Kavya - Ek Junoon Ek Jazba’ starring Sumbul Touqeer Khan...
Finally! Farhan Akhtar Gears Up for Don 3: Ranveer Singh Takes the Thrilling Lead
MUMBAI: Excitement is building as Farhan Akhtar gears up for the much-anticipated directorial venture, Don 3, with...
Exclusive! “…I’m gonna struggle a lot and it’s gonna be really lonely at times but this is what I wanna spend my life doing…'' – Devangshi Sen on her love for acting
MUMBAI: Indeed one of the most loved and followed stars of Indian cinema is Raveena Tandon. It is always a treat to...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Woah! Ishaan upset with the family coming between him and Savi
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
Amazing! Jaya Bachchan Embraces Meme Fame, Reveals Side-Hustle on Navya Naveli's Podcast
MUMBAI: In a candid revelation, veteran actress and politician Jaya Bachchan shared her perspective on becoming an...
What! Shabana Azmi Joins Sunny Deol in A Pivotal Role for Lahore 1947
MUMBAI: Excitement is brewing as Bollywood stalwarts Sunny Deol and Shabana Azmi unite on-screen for the first time in...
Recent Stories
Farhan
Finally! Farhan Akhtar Gears Up for Don 3: Ranveer Singh Takes the Thrilling Lead
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Shoaib
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 : Kya Baat Hai! Shoaib Ibrahim gives one of the scariest performance in the upcoming episode leaves Malaika Arora petrified; his better half Dipika Kakkar reveals the hard work behind the act
Anjali
Lock Upp fame Anjali Arora reacts to the sudden demise of friend Poonam Pandey Says, "It's hard to accept she's no longer with us”
Manisha
On Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, the Paparazzi's favourite Manisha Rani teaches Juhi Chawla the art of posing for the cameras!
Poonam
Poonam Pandey Demise: OMG! From leaked s*x tapes to promising to go naked for the Indian cricket team, here are 5 shocking controversies of the actress/model
Pallavi
Exclusive! My character is extremely well layered with a range of emotions and that is the beauty of Sumitra: Pallavi Rao on Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak
Rohit Choudhary
Exclusive! This is the first time I have played a positive role and I am thoroughly enjoying every bit of it: Rohit Choudhary on Dalchini