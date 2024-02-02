Exclusive! Actors Rrahul Sudhir and Rachana Mistry roped in for 'Dabangii - Mulgi Aayi Re Aayi' post leap

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive updates from the world of entertainment. A lot of new shows are in the pipeline and will soon go on the floor. Some are all set for launches in the coming days.

Sony Entertainment Television, known for its commitment to diverse storytelling and compelling characters, is ready to introduce viewers to 'Dabangii - Mulgi Aayi Re Aayi.' This exciting series follows Arya, a bold and determined young woman on a quest to find her father, Satya, whom she believes to be a supercop away on a secret mission. In the previous episode, viewers witnessed Arya face the consequences when Satya announced her transfer to Sudhar Ghar, after losing the Nanha Police Wala competition for Bella's sake.

The show is produced by Invictus T Mediaworks which is helmed by Herumb Khot and Nilanjana Purkayasstha.

The Sony TV show is heading for a leap, and TellyChakkar has some exclusive news with regards to the same.

Post leap, the show will star actors Rahul Sudhir and Rachana Mistry as leads.

Rrahul Sudhir is best known for portraying Vansh Raisinghania in Ishq Mein Marjawan 2.

Rachana Mistry is an actress, known for Na Umra Ki Seema Ho (2022), Dastaan-E-Mohabbat: Salim Anarkali (2018) and Girls Hostel (2017).

