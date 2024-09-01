Exclusive! Actors these days are not disciplined which is very important: Dhruv Tara actress Indira Krishna

MUMBAI: Sony Sab’s 'Dhruv Tara' is a romantic drama that revolves around Dhruv and Tara, who are from two different eras. Tara, a princess from the 17th century, travels through time and arrives in the present day, where she meets Dhruv.

The show also features Indira Krishna in the role of Durgavati. In an exclusive conversation with the actress, we spoke to her about her experience shooting for Dhruv Tara and her bond with her co-actors.

Indira said, “I am having a brilliant experience shooting for Dhruv Tara. I think the makers have made an apt choice for casting me in the role of Durgavati because according to the perfect vision of playing someone who is like Bahubali's mother and having a strong personality and boldness on the face, I think I suit the character well.

I also feel that the show drastically changed after my entry and Tara also got a purpose after my entry as the track got interesting.”

Asking about her bond with her co-actors, “Ishaan Dhawan is a silent person. His conversations with people on the set are limited to ‘Hi, Hello and good morning.” He is reserved and refrains from talking. On the other hand, Riya Sharma is a beautiful person in and out. She is very approachable and can talk about anything. She is young and full of energy. Also, she has a very positive vibe to her personality.

As such I am not close to anyone on the set as I usually indulge in general conversations and I am very professional on the sets. I have very few people who are my friends like Sudha Chandran and Pranati Pradhan.”

Elaborating on the work culture, Indira added, “I like to be disciplined on the set. I don't like it when an actor comes unprepared. This is that quality I have inculcated with the people I have worked with in the past in the likes of Uday Tikekar and Anurag Basu.

It is more like it’s okay if you do not excel in your work but one must be disciplined and actors these days lack this quality. According to them, if there is a daily show, you come do your work and leave. It has been 21 years and I still have consistency in my discipline and being committed to what I do.”

We also ask Indira how she deals with creative differences on the set. She expressed, “I don't really have creative differences but I have suggestions. I gave my input and they accepted. In Dhruv Tara, Ajay is the creative. For the character of Durgavati, Rajasthani tone was the requirement but I had requested to add a little of my own dialect and lingo which I was permitted, after all team work gives the best results!

