EXCLUSIVE! Actors who play leading roles usually have a starry vibe but that is not the case with Samridhii, is she down to earth: Manthan Setia

Apart from the lead actors the very young and talented Manthan Setia is a part of the show. We got in touch with Manthan to know about his experience shooting for the show, what he likes most about his character among other details and he had some interesting insights to share.
MUMBAI : Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai on Star Plus is one of the most loved shows on the channel. It features Samridhii Shukla and Shehzada Dhami in the leading roles as Abhira and Armaan. The show has some high voltage drama where Abhira will be attacked on Valentine’s Day by Yuvraj.

Apart from the lead actors the very young and talented Manthan Setia is a part of the show. 

We got in touch with Manthan to know more about his experience shooting for the show, what he likes most about his character among other details and he had some interesting insights to share.

Manthan said, “Initially we were new to each other so we all were just getting to know each other as the cast was new. It has been three to four months now and we are like a family now. I play the role of Aryan Poddar, who is a 14 year old boy who tries to be over smart. What I like about my character most is that he has a goal. He wants to become a hockey player and is trying to achieve something in life.”

When asked about his co-actors, Manthan shared, “Samridhii Shukla is extremely humble and down to earth. Usually it is assumed that actors who play leading roles have a starry vibe but that is not the case with Samridhii. I like her simplicity. As for Shehzada, we both are Punjabis and we bond extremely well together. He is also very humourous and whenever I talk to him, I feel like I am talking to my elder brother. “ 

Well said Manthan!

