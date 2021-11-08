EXCLUSIVE! Actress Neetu Pandey to ENTER Star Plus' Imlie

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with an exciting update from the telly world for our avid readers.

Also read: Imlie: OH NO! Malini plays mind games with Imlie and Aditya

While every day, our diligent scribes are fishing for the latest updates and ongoings in the television industry to bring to our readers, today, we bring to you yet another piece of exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Imlie has been on the top stalls since its initial days, well now the major twist is all set to be unveiled with Fahmaan Khan's entry in the show, now the exclusive news is that Neetu Pandey is all set to enter the show as Fahmaan 's relative. Further details about her character are yet to be disclosed.

Currently, in Imlie, the massive twist is all about Malini's miscarriage and how she holds Imlie and Satyakham responsible for everything. This brings a rift between Aditya and Imlie, what will happen next?

Also read: Pathetic! Imlie: Malini makes Aditya feel guilty

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to tellychakkar.com