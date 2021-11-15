News

EXCLUSIVE! Actress Prakriti Patel is all set to ENTER Colors' Nima Denzongpa

Siya holds Nima responsible for ruining her life and making her lose her love Shiv. Shiv gets married to someone else ie Kanchan and decides to move on from Siya.

By Shruti Sampat
15 Nov 2021 09:29 PM
Mumbai

MUMBAI: Nima Denzongpa aired on Colors replacing Namak Issk Ka. The series stars Surabhi Das as the titular character and Akshay Kelkar as the male lead of the show.

The show has captivated the hearts of the audience with its gripping storyline and is high on drama. After the leap, the show has brought many more twists in their storyline with three new love angles soon to be explored. 

Now, Tellychakkar exclusively came to know that Prakriti Patel is all set to enter the show as Shiva's wife Kanchan. Further details about her character are yet to be disclosed.

