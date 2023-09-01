Exclusive! Actress Shruti Bhist to replace Shagun Singh in &Tv's Ek Mahanayak - Dr. B. R. Ambedkar

Shruti Bhist will be stepping into the shoes of Shagun Singh as she would be replacing the actress. It will be interesting to see with her entry what twist and turns would come in the show. 
Ek Mahanayak - Dr B Ambedkar is successfully running on the small screens for a very long time now.

The show has managed to garner rave reviews from viewers.

We all know that the makers have introduced several tracks in the show where we see many new actors making entries and exits.

We now have an exclusive report about an actor being replaced in the show. 

As per sources, Shruti Bhist as been roped in the show, where she would be replacing Shagun Sigh's character.

Shagun Singh played the character of Laxmi and now it will be played by Shruti Bisht.

Shurti Bhist is a known child artist on television.

She is best known for her roles in serials like Ek Nayi Chhoti Si Zindagi,Hitler Didi, Baal Veer etc.

It will be interesting to see what twist and turns would her character bring in the show.

Are you excited to see Shruti in the show?

Do let us know in the comments below.

