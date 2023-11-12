EXCLUSIVE! Adhik Mehta opens up on how life has changed after bagging Star Plus' show Anupamaa, shares about his journey in the TV industry and much more

Adhik Mehta who plays the role of Adhik in Star Plus' show Anupamaa shares about how his career has turned out to be after bagging Anupamaa.
Submitted by Harmisha Chauhan on Mon, 12/11/2023 - 08:00
Adhik Mehta

MUMBAI : Adhik Mehta has become a household name for his role Adhik Mehta in Star Plus' popular drama series Anupamaa. 

The actor is paired opposite Muskan Bamne in the show who portrays the role of Paakhi. 

Adhik's character is being loved by the fans and he has become everyone's favourite in no time. 

The viewers are also in love with his cute on-screen chemistry with Paakhi. 

Well, we all know that a lot of drama is going on in the show these days and the viewers have seen the most shocking side of Adhik. However, he has changed a lot now after Paakhi's kidnapping drama took place. 

Adhik has realised his love for Paakhi and the duo is back to being a lovey dovey couple.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Adhik who spoke about his journey in the industry and much more. 

ALSO READ: Anupama 28th September 2023 Written Episode Update: Anupama Is Overjoyed With Dimpy’s Pregnancy News

How has your life changed as an actor after bagging Anupamaa as Adhik's character has become quite famous?

I was damn excited when I was finalised for the show. Kudos to the people who accepted my character so beautifully. This show has embraced my journey in this industry and I am really lucky to be a part of the show and DKP family.

From Bepanha Pyaar then Choti Sardarni and now, Anupamaa, how has been your journey so far in the TV industry?

My TV industry journey has been great since I boarded. I have been facing challenges but with God's grace, I have overcome it with time. I am sure God has good sets of opportunities lined up for me.

Your real life name and on-screen names are the same in Anupamaa, so, how much are you able to relate to Adhik's character? Of course right now he is negative but we have seen a softer and loving side of him before.

It was very unexpected that my real name and my on-screen name are the same. But I am very lucky that people can remember me by my real name. There are no similarities between the real Adhik and the reel Adhik. And I hope that I don’t acquire any of the qualities of reel Adhik. Yes, I’ve been playing this negative role for a long time, I hope that after the upcoming twists and turns in the show, I might change my shades in the show.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

ALSO READ: Anupamaa: Unexpected! Samar’s death results in another enemy for Anupama


 

Rupali Ganguly Anupamaa Rajan Shahi Star Plus Sudhanshu Pandey Gaurav Khanna Madalsa Sharma Alpana Buch Arvind Vaidya Aashish Mehrotra Muskan Bamne Nidhi Shah Sagar Parekh Adhik Mehta Rohit Bakshi Ashlesha Sawant Nishi Saxena Asmi Deo TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Harmisha Chauhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by Harmisha Chauhan on Mon, 12/11/2023 - 08:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Anupamaa: Oh No! Anupama’s closeness to Pari creates new chaos by Choti Anu
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Wow! Tripti Dimri talks about working with Rashmika Mandanna in Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal, 'She made me feel welcomed...'
MUMBAI: Triptii Dimri is now being called the national crush after her performance in Animal, where she played the...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Really! Abhira will be hated by everyone but Madhav will give her father's love
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The  show...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Shocking! Yashraj's real face unveiled, Sahiba sees Him and Garry together
MUMBAI : Star Plus’ popular show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, started on a very promising note...
Aww! Karan Kundrra reveals the one thing he cannot do without Tejasswi Prakash; the actress reveals one thing that is constant that Karan does during a party
MUMBAI: Karan and Tejasswi were two strong contestants of Bigg Boss 15. Karan emerged as the second runner-up of the...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Really! Madhav accepts Abhira and Armaan and ask the family to perform griha pravesh
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The  show...
Recent Stories
Tripti
Wow! Tripti Dimri talks about working with Rashmika Mandanna in Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal, 'She made me feel welcomed...'
Latest Video
Related Stories
Karan
Aww! Karan Kundrra reveals the one thing he cannot do without Tejasswi Prakash; the actress reveals one thing that is constant that Karan does during a party
Rachana Mistry
EXCLUSIVE! Rachana Mistry on romancing Iqbal Khan in Na Umra Ki Seema Ho: He is the epitome of all this and I didn't have any hesitation performing romantic scenes with him as he made me really comfortable
Roopa
Hot Pics! Here are times actress Roopa Rayappa raised temperature with her hot looks
Punit
Captain Punit Pathak from Star Plus Reality Show Dance + Pro Shares His Excitement About The Show and Gives The Audience An Insight About The New Season.
MANNARA CHOPRA
Wow! Priyanka Chopra's mother Madhu Chopra extends heartfelt support to Mannara Chopra's Bigg Boss 17 journey
Disha
Whoa! Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Dayaben aka Disha Vakani’s net worth will surprise you, read on to know more