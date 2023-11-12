EXCLUSIVE! Adhik Mehta opens up on how life has changed after bagging Star Plus' show Anupamaa, shares about his journey in the TV industry and much more

MUMBAI : Adhik Mehta has become a household name for his role Adhik Mehta in Star Plus' popular drama series Anupamaa.

The actor is paired opposite Muskan Bamne in the show who portrays the role of Paakhi.

Adhik's character is being loved by the fans and he has become everyone's favourite in no time.

The viewers are also in love with his cute on-screen chemistry with Paakhi.

Well, we all know that a lot of drama is going on in the show these days and the viewers have seen the most shocking side of Adhik. However, he has changed a lot now after Paakhi's kidnapping drama took place.

Adhik has realised his love for Paakhi and the duo is back to being a lovey dovey couple.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Adhik who spoke about his journey in the industry and much more.

ALSO READ: Anupama 28th September 2023 Written Episode Update: Anupama Is Overjoyed With Dimpy’s Pregnancy News

How has your life changed as an actor after bagging Anupamaa as Adhik's character has become quite famous?

I was damn excited when I was finalised for the show. Kudos to the people who accepted my character so beautifully. This show has embraced my journey in this industry and I am really lucky to be a part of the show and DKP family.

From Bepanha Pyaar then Choti Sardarni and now, Anupamaa, how has been your journey so far in the TV industry?

My TV industry journey has been great since I boarded. I have been facing challenges but with God's grace, I have overcome it with time. I am sure God has good sets of opportunities lined up for me.

Your real life name and on-screen names are the same in Anupamaa, so, how much are you able to relate to Adhik's character? Of course right now he is negative but we have seen a softer and loving side of him before.

It was very unexpected that my real name and my on-screen name are the same. But I am very lucky that people can remember me by my real name. There are no similarities between the real Adhik and the reel Adhik. And I hope that I don’t acquire any of the qualities of reel Adhik. Yes, I’ve been playing this negative role for a long time, I hope that after the upcoming twists and turns in the show, I might change my shades in the show.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Anupamaa: Unexpected! Samar’s death results in another enemy for Anupama



