Exclusive: Aditi Sanwal bags Dangal TV 's upcoming show Deewani

Aditi Sanwal bags Dangal TV 's upcoming show Deewani

Aditi Sanwal

There are already reports of Shakuntalam Productions brining a new show titled Deewani on Dangal TV. Sehrish Ali, known for her work in shows like Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, Diya Aur Baati Hum and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will be seen playing the lead role in the show.

Now we have another actor who will be seen along side Sehrish in the show. Aditi Sanwal has bagged the show in the leading role with Sehrish.

Aditi has earlier been seen in projects like Baalveer, Kasautii Zindagii Kay and Operation MBBS in the past.

Deewani is touted to be a love triangle. 

Dangal has an array of new shows which are being launched with unique and intriguing concepts for the entertainment of the audience. 

