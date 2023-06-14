EXCLUSIVE! Aditi Shetty on playing Kavya in Dharampatni, “I have to get so involved that I don't feel that my character is wrong anywhere”

MUMBAI : Colors TV's show Pyar Ke Saat Vachan Dharampatni has become everyone's favourite in no time.

The show hit the small screens on 28th November last year and ever since then, fans are enjoying it

Dharampatni stars Fahmaan Khan and Kriti Singh Yadav in the lead roles.

The drama series was currently in the news for getting an extension before the makers pulled the plug.

Reportedly, Dharampatni has got a three-month extension.

Apart from Fahmaan and Kriti, actress Aditi Shetty is also seen playing a pivotal role in the drama series.

She is seen playing the role of Kavya Sachdev, Keerti's sister.

Aditi is being praised for her performance in the drama series.

TellyChakkar got a chance to exclusively interact with Aditi where she spoke about a lot of things.

Kavya has been on an emotional roller coaster of a journey. She is not doing anything negative but if anyone is doing anything for her she is not saying no to it. How have things changed in character?

Nothing negative is happening right now because she really loves Ravi and finally, the time has come that she is all set to get married to him. Everything is going as per her wish. But she has a fear of Pratiksha coming back and creating issues. That fear has come true as Pratiksha has landed back home. Kavya is irritated as Pratiksha is back to stop the marriage. So now, Kavya's mom is planning to deal with Pratiksha. But even her mom is not able to handle it. She knows that my mom has kidnapped Pratiksha but they are not able to get her out of the house because of the security.

The major transition that is happening in Kavya's character is that she won't spare anyone who comes her way and ruins things for her. She can go to any extent to get Ravi in her life.

For Kavya, if things don't go her way, do you think there are chances that her love for Ravi will turn into more than an obsession?

Yes, of course! Her love has already turned into more than an obsession. I think if she is ready to sacrifice her love, it says it all. For Kavya, it is like, if she can die for love, she can also kill someone for love. As per Kavya's character, it is not an obsession, she genuinely loves Ravi. There is no other motive behind this but love.

How do you perform as Kavya's personality is far different from you in real life?

Of course, I am very different from Kavya. I am nothing like the character. Whenever I read the script and rehearse dialogues, I do think about how I am going to play this character. But thankfully, the team is great, I am being directed by the great Muzammil sir. After I get his brief, I just snap into Kavya. When I watch Kavya, I just feel that this is so not Aditi that it really affects me.

I have a lot of sympathy for my character. I know I have to ace it. I have to get so involved in my character that I don't feel Kavya is wrong anywhere. I have to be that person.

Well said, Aditi!

Aditi has previously worked on projects like Sanam Teri Kasam, Bhagya Lakshmi and Naagin among others.

