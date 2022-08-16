EXCLUSIVE! Aditya Deshmukh on his fondest memory from the sets of Ziddi Dil Maane Na: I feel whatever scenes I perform with Simple Kaul aka Koel, especially the romantic scenes are adorable

MUMBAI: Popular TV actor Aditya Deshmukh is currently seen in Sony SAB's Ziddi Dil Maane Na.

The show hit the small screens on 30th August last year and is working wonders.

The promos of this army-based show had already left fans on the edge of their seats, and the way the story is progressing is simply amazing.

The show consists of a stellar star cast, and Aditya Deshmukh is one of them.

TellyChakkar got an exclusive chance to have a fun interview with Aditya where we took him down memory lane and the actor recollected some of the fondest memories of the show.

Your favourite childhood memory...

There are many favourite childhood memories but one that I fondly remember is I used to go to play cricket in the ground in my childhood days. My dad had come there and I did balling for him that day and broke the glass windows. That aunty still taunts me for the same. I recently met that aunty and she asked me if I was the same guy who broke the glass. She is such a sweetheart.

Fondest memory of shooting Ziddi Dil...

I feel every day is memorable on the sets of Ziddi Dil. But the mission which we shot in the hospital for organ trafficking was very memorable.

Apart from that, I feel whatever scenes I perform with Simple Kaul aka Koel, especially the romantic scenes are adorable. I love the scene during Diwali where I bring chocolates for Koel.

First love letter you wrote or received from anyone...

I had given it to my ex. I did not send her a message but went to her and said it. We went to a movie together and it was a beautiful moment. I just thought I should say it.

