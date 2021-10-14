EXCLUSIVE! Aditya Narayan reveals the song he wants to RECREATE with his wife Shweta Agarwal

MUMBAI: Aditya Narayan and his wife Shweta Agarwal recently holidayed in the Maldives and since then the power couple is setting relationship goals.

Aditya Narayan recently headed to the Maldives with his wife Shweta Agarwal to spend some quality time with each other amid such busy schedules.

The singing reality show Indian Idol which had Aditya Narayan as host, ran for more than eight months, concluded on August 15 with the announcement of Pawandeep Rajan as the winner.

After the finale, Aditya now wants to spend some quality time with his lady love.

After their wedding on December 1 last year, Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal went to Kashmir for their honeymoon. The couple recently holidayed in the Maldives. They shared pictures and videos from their romantic getaway on Instagram.

Now recently we interviewed Aditya Narayan to ask him about the one thing he wants to do with his wife professionally.

The singer cum host was quick to say, '' I really wish to work with my wife...right now she is not keen on doing any movie or music album but I really wish that moment comes soon..where we both work as co-stars. ''

He further says, '' We have worked together on the song Kabhi Na Kabhi Miloge from the movie Shaapit.. we met first time on the sets of the film and fell in love..so we would definitely want to recreate that song again..with even more fire this time.''

Well, we really wish the singer's wish comes true soon!

