Exclusive! Adnan Khan talks about preparing for an emotional scene and reveals if he is worried about his personal life becoming public

Adnan Khan is a well-known actor in the television industry and he has a massive fan following. Tellychakkar got in touch with the actor and asked him about how he prepares for an emotional scene and if he is worried about his personal life getting leaked in social media.
MUMBAI:Adnan Khan is a popular actor on television and he rose to fame with his performance with Kabir in the serial Ishq Subhan Allah and became a household name.

Currently, he is ruling the television screen for his role in Sony Tv’s Katha Ankahee and his character Viaan is loved by the audience. He won hearts with his excellent acting chops.

Tellychakkar got in touch with the actor and asked him about how he prepares for an emotional scene and if he is worried about his personal life getting leaked in social media.

Do you prepare for any emotional scenes?

I am not a switch on and switch off actor. I have this problem where I have to go into a zone. If I have a heavy scene, I don’t talk to anyone, nor do I eat food. I get worried during an emotional scene. But, I do take my work seriously. 

How did you play the scene in the serial where you took a stand for all women?

I am not going to say it was natural or unnatural. I only know to act with my gut and that’s all I do.

If you had to give out acting tips, what would be?  

Be honest and give your hundred percent. It is not a cake walk. The process is going to be painful, but never give up. 

As an actor, are you worried about your personal life getting leaked? 

My real life is very boring as I hardly do anything. There is nothing to talk about. Yes, there are certain things that I would not want to share, like if I'm in pain, my real happiness, or things that I only want my family to know about. Say for example, when I hurt my finger, I didn't say anything to anybody.

Do you think that such a behaviour might be considered rude?

There is something that are very personal. When I am going through a tough time, I don’t need attention. If I posted about the injury on my finger, it would have gone viral. But, I didn’t want it to. I want to post something positive. 

Well, there is no doubt that Adnan as Viaan is immensely loved by the audience. 
 
