EXCLUSIVE! Adrija Roy on facing challenges while performing in Imlie: The main challenge is the language as I have to speak in a Bhojpuri accent. But I am trying my best and I have improved much more

Adrija Roy opens up on how she spends her spare time while not shooting, shares how it gets hectic for the leads to shoot for long hours, talks about facing major challenges while performing her role.
Adrija Roy

MUMBAI: Actress Adrija Roy is currently seen in Star Plus' popular drama series Imlie. 

The actress is playing a titular role in the show and is romancing actor Sai Ketan Rao.

The ardent viewers are in love with Adrija and Sai's on-screen jodi. 

The couple is witnessing several ups and downs in their married life. However, these problems will surely get Imlie and Agastya closer one day. 

The new season of Imlie premiered about 2 months ago and the viewers are in love with the new storyline. 

While the show is also everyone's favourite, it is always in the top 5 list of the TRP charts. 

Tellychakkar got in touch with Adrija who spoke about the show and much more. 

Talking about facing any challenges while performing scenes, she said, ''The main challenge is the language as I have to speak in a Bhojpuri accent. But I am trying my best and I have improved much more. Everyone is very supportive. Our director is very helpful and also explains the scene.''

Talking about hectic work schedule as she is the lead, Adrija said, ''It gets really hectic at times. In fact, this time, I have missed my Durga Puja in my hometown. I celebrated here. I did not get any leaves. I got an invitation from the Mukherjee family. So, I went there. This is the first time I met her. She is a humble and very nice person. Every leads in the show face such issues of shooting for hectic hours.''

Revealing how she spends her spare time, Adrija reveals, ''The set family is my own family now. I spend maximum time here. I get my breakfast and everything here and have all my meals with them. I have developed a great bonding with everyone. I try to visit some amazing cafes or stay at home and chill because I have a pet. She misses me alot. Her name is Crunchy. I spend time with her and sometimes also bring her on the set.''

