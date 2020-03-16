EXCLUSIVE! After Gulki Joshi, Yukti Kapoor to play a DOUBLE ROLE in Sony SAB's Maddam Sir

MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is once again back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.

We all know that Sony SAB's Maddam Sir is one of the most popular shows on small screens. 

After two successful seasons, the makers recently introduced the third season. 

The concept of the show changed to Maddam VS Sir where we also saw Savi Thakur playing a pivotal role of Amar Vidrohi. 

We had previously seen that Gulki Joshi played the double role of both Haseena and Urmilla in the show. 

And now, we have exclusively learnt that Yukti Kapoor who plays the role of Karishma Singh will also be seen in the double role. 

Karishma's on-screen sister will be introduced and her name will be Kareena. 

Well, it will be interesting to see what will happen when Karishma and Kareena will come face to face. 

How excited are you to see Yukti Kapoor in double roles? Tell us in the comments. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

