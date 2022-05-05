Exclusive! After Vishal Aditya Singh, Vishal Jethwa’s brother Rahul and Tirth Bhanusali roped in for Star Plus’ Parshuram

Renowned producers Rajesh Ram Singh and Pradeep Kumar are all set to roll out a new show on Star Plus under their banner Cockcrow and Shaika Entertainment.
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! Vishal Aditya Singh to play the lead in Cockcrow and Shaika Films' next on StarPlus?

While every day, our diligent scribes are fishing for the latest updates and ongoings in the television industry to bring to our readers, today, we bring to you yet another piece of exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Cockcrow and Shaika Entertainment has been the name behind some massive hit shows like Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Choti Sarrdaarni. It will be interesting to see what kind of a show will be brought on board for Star Plus again.

We have learnt that after Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 fame Vishal Aditya Singh, Vishal Jethwa’s brother Rahul and Tirth Bhanusali have been locked for the show, which is tentatively titled Parshuram. The details about their roles are not out yet.

Also read: Breaking: Zebby Singh to play the male lead in Rajesh Ram Singh and Pradeep Kumar’s next on Colors?

For more exciting updates stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com
    
 

