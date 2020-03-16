EXCLUSIVE! After Ziddi Dil Maane Na, Sony SAB's show Sab Satrangi to go OFF-AIR?

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.

We all know that ever since the year 2022 has kickstarted, a lot of interesting things are happening in showbiz.

The television industry has seen lots of ups and downs with so many new shows being launched and at the same time, several shows are being shut down for various reasons.

Within just 4 months of the year 2022, a lot of popular TV shows have gone off-air leaving the viewer shocked.

We had previously reported that shows like Ziddi Dil Maane Na, Choti Sarrdaarni, and Spy Bahu are all set to wrap up soon.

And now, there's another show which will soon bid us adieu.

It is none other than Sab Satrangi. Yes, you heard it right!

Sab Satrangi which rolled out on 7th February is all set to wrap up soon.

The show stars Mohit Kumar, Satyajit Sharma, Joyoshree Arora, Hima Singh, Puru Chibber, Pulkit Bangia, and Akshita Sethi, among others.

It's been just two months and the makers have decided to wrap up the show.

The exact date of Sab Satrangi going off-air is yet to be known.

