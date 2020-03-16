EXCLUSIVE! Agasthya Shanker to be seen in Ek Mahanayak - Dr. B. R. Ambedkar

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.

Ek Mahanayak - Dr B Ambedkar is successfully running on the small screens for a very long time now.

The show has managed to garner rave reviews from the viewers.

We all know that the makers have introduced several tracks in the show where we see many new actors making entries and exits.

TellyChakkar had reported about actors like Emir Shah and Tushar Phalke roped in for playing pivotal roles.

We had previously reported about actress Simran Sharma and Deepak Dutt Sharma entering the show.



And now, we have learnt that actor Agasthya Shanker is roped in for the show.

He will be seen playing the role of Simran's father-in-law.

