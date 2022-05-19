EXCLUSIVE! Ahilya Bai fame Aetashaa Sansgiri opens up on her love for food, says she is a big-time foodie and thinks a lot about exploring various cuisines and much more

MUMBAI: Beautiful diva Aetashaa Sansgiri is ruling the TV screen with her performance as Ahilyabai in Sony TV's popular historical drama series Punyashlok Ahilyabai.

She made her television debut with this show as a lead and has proved her mettle through her acting chops.

Playing such a pivotal and different role in a debut show is not everyone's cup of tea, but Aetashaa has managed to pull it off really well.

The actress has managed to win the hearts of the audiences and has built a good fan following for herself.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Aetashaa who spoke about some interesting things.

What is your favourite pastime apart from acting?

Acting is not my pastime, it's my job. It is something that I love the most. But what I do in my free time is that I usually chill out with my friends and we usually go out for dinners. We also go on short trips. That's like a small rejuvenation. It is necessary to take breaks from work.

How foodie are you? What are your midnight binge and all-time favourite food which you gorge on?

I am a big-time foodie and I love to eat. I spend a lot of hours also thinking about food. I keep thinking about my meals, what restaurant I should visit and what meals should I try cooking. I think I have a very huge appetite also compared to the other girls of my age. This is also because I feel hungry frequently. It is also the reason why I need to put on weight. Sometimes, I wish I could be chubbier but it's okay.

Actors often have differences of opinion while performing scenes with their co-stars. How do you handle such situations?

Such situations do arise on a daily basis, but I believe that daily soap is more of a collaborative vision due to the large number of people involved. There's a writer, a screenplay writer, a scriptwriter, a creative, a director and artists, and everyone has a unique perspective. So it’s everyone’s little effort to develop that one scene. When it comes to differences of opinion, I would say it’s the rarest of the rare moment on our set. We actors are very much on the same page now that the show has been airing for a year and more. Everyone has a clear idea about their own character and how that particular character will react in various scenarios. The actors are too well-versed with their homework which is a great thing. We all sit and read together, so our differences or rather our opinions, will come out as we read the scene. So it's clear then and there, and we have clarity on what we need to do when we go on the floor, which I think is fantastic.

