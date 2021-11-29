EXCLUSIVE! 'Aishwarya introduced me to this dish from MP and I really love it', Neil Bhatt on his FAVOURITE dish, anecdotes of Daal and more

MUMBAI: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has made a mark in viewers' hearts with Sai and Virat's intriguing love story.

The show is high on drama, and Neil and Ayesha, in the roles of Virat and Sai, impress the audience as a married couple in the show. Their relationship goes through a dynamic change time and again where they are friends, fall in love, and also have an unsaid acceptance for each other.

Talking about the show and himself, Neil had a candid chat with Tellychakkar where he revealed his favourite dish, plans on OTT and more. You would need a paper and pen to note these intriguing answers.

Are you looking out for any opportunities in OTT? What kind of characters would you like to do there?

Oh Yes! I would love to be a part of an OTT platform or a show that has been made for the OTT, who wouldn't say no unless you are not comfortable with the content. The other thing is, It's a void question on choosing a character as I would want to do something that I haven't done before. I wouldn't know what I exactly want to play so yes it should be interesting and pinch me to explore it.

What is your soul food?

I am a foodie, I am a little disciplined, I don't have midnight snacks but I love maa ke haath ka khana. Majorly Daal Dhokli and Daal Baati. I started having this new dish that Aishwarya introduced me to 'Daal Baafle' it is similar to daal baati but isn't exactly like it. It is cuisine from MP and I have been binging on it.

We must say that you Daal a lot in that case?

Yes, when I reach home, I ask for a daal with roti and sabzi. I still remember when I was shooting Bhanwar the producer-director of the film Aditi Thakur had invited us for food and she had cooked a big pateela of Daal and I began with one serving, then kept on taking. Everyone was having other dishes and they finished their food and I was like can I just have this and I emptied the whole vessel so yes I love daal.

