EXCLUSIVE! Aishwarya Narkar opens up on reuniting with Ghar Ki Lakhsmi Betiyaan co-stars Yatin Karyekar and Romit Raj, says, ''It was fun working with them before and now as well, they are great actors so, we will have nice give and take''

MUMBAI: Popular Marathi and Hindi industry actress Aishwarya Narkar who has impressed everyone with her fine acting chops in so many movies and TV shows is currently seen in Star Plus drama series Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si.

The actress is playing Vani Malhotra in the show who is Kunal's mother.

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si also stars Mohit Malik and Sayli Salunkhe in the lead roles.

Aishwarya's character is quite complex as there is a backstory behind it.

In an exclusive interview with TellyChakkar, Aishwarya spoke about her reuniting with co-stars, doing a daily soap and much more.

ALSO READ: Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si: OMG! Vandana gives Kunal an open warning

Drama is the major highlight of a TV show but the makers are now focusing on providing subtle content and not over-the top drama which we have been seeing till now. Can we expect the same from Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si?

Yes, the show will have subtle drama. Whatever role and scenes I'll portray they will be based on emotions. There will be minute things which will make a good scene. We have seen over the top drama in TV shows. There are some characters which are loud. But my character Vani will be very natural and subtle. The most unique thing about Sir's shows are that a special track is introduced for the entertainment of the people which keeps showing in the background story. The main content and the track is a bit subtle. I feel this show will be the same. It will be full of entertainment but it will be able to connect to the viewers and will be realistic.

You are reuniting with two of your former co-stars Yatin Karyekar and Romit Raj from Ghar Ki Lakshmi Betiyaan. How is it to work with them again? Also, how has been your experience so far with the other cast?

It is fun working with Yatin and Romit. I got nostalgic working with them again. We are refreshing our memories. I had maximum scenes with Yatin during Betiyaan and I had a good tuning with Romit as well. We worked 3 years together. We are family, so we will have scenes together. I haven't got a chance to work with Romit yet but I had a flashback scene with Yatin. It will be fun. Both of them are great actors so it will be a nice give and take. Kshitee is also there but I won't have direct scenes with her. I have only shot for flashback scenes with the other cast. I have shot with Amit ji. I feel the entire team is amazing and it will be fun to work.

Doing a daily soap is a longtime commitment for an actor. How prepared were you for the same?

Definitely, it is a longtime commitment. When a person works in a daily soap, it is like a workshop and there is a scope of improvement after every scene. There are certain tracks which get over after certain episodes. It is challenging to do something new everyday. An actor knows the entire story and character when he shoots for a film. But in TV, the character changes as per the story and the TRP. It is a task to make sure that your character is reaching out to the viewers convincingly. I feel whoever can manage to do this is a good actor. Working in television is not just about earning for bread and butter. It is not easy to impress the viewers with the character that you play on-screen everyday. All this is a task but I enjoy working in the TV industry. It is a long term commitment but it is fun.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si: Huge Twist! Kunal to turn Vaibhav’s game upside down