EXCLUSIVE! Aishwarya Narkar on working with Rajan Shahi: We always wanted to work together after Ghar Ki Lakshmi Betiyaan but things didn't pan out, so when he offered me the role, I did not think much and said yes

MUMBAI: Aishwarya Narkar is one popular name in the Marathi industry and she has also done some credit-worthy work in the Hindi film and TV industry.

The talented diva is currently seen in Star Plus' recently launched show Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si by Rajan Shahi.

Aishwarya is portraying the role of Vani Malhotra in the show who is Kunal's mother.

The show which was already in buzz way before its premiere is being loved by the fans.

Mohit Malik and Sayli Salunkhe are portraying the lead roles in the show.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Aishwarya who spoke about her role Vani and much more.

Tell us about your character Vani who is Kuldeep's wife and Kunal's mother. Is she like a typical mother? How relatable is it to you?

It is difficult to tell about Vani's character as the entire character is not explored yet in the show. It is shown in the flashbacks. But she is a typical mother who loves her kids. Whatever incidents happen in the past, post that she decides to leave her family as she can't stay in her husband's house. She walks out of the house.

Vani is a loving mother, a good house wife and a singer. Vani is a self-sufficient woman. I feel Vani will be relatable to me in a way that she is a typical housewife. She is very responsible towards her family.

What were your thoughts when you were offered this character? What made you choose his role?

It is a very big thing to work for Rajan sir. It's been almost 15 to 17 years since Ghar Ki Lakshmi Betiyaan. I know his entire team. A lot of times things did not work out for us due to some reasons. So, when I was offered this role, I was confident that he wouldn't offer me any random character. I knew it would be a great character to play. So, I did not think much and I wanted to work with him so I said yes.

How is it working with Rajan Shahi's show as he has previously directed you in the show Ghar Ki Lakshmi Betiyaan?

It is a bliss to work with Rajan sir. I truly enjoyed working with him in Ghar Ki Lakshmi Betiyaan as he was directing the show. He used to take care of the minutest details while directing and tell us about it which is why I used to love performing. Rajan sir used to be a perfectionist. Right now Romesh is directing but I feel Rajan sir is completely involved in the show. It is great to see how logically and with conviction he makes his shows. I feel it is all about emotions. It is a very big opportunity for me to work with Rajan sir and it feels great.

