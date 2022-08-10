Exclusive! Ajay Kumar Nain roped in for Atrangii TV’s Baghin

Also read - Exclusive! Aneri Vajani roped in for Atrangi TV’s new fantasy show ‘Baghin’!

While some fan-favorite OTT shows will return for another exciting season. There are a lot of new shows with new stories in the lineup and Atrangi TV has one that will get you excited.

In the new year, Atrangii App and TV, headed by Vibhu Agarwal, will premiere five exciting shows. For 2023, the platform plans to produce a variety of shows that span genres and feature stellar star casts and unique storytelling. With slick production values and established actors playing lead roles, each show will be a finite series. These series will certainly keep the audience engaged and entertained.

While every day, our diligent scribes are fishing for the latest updates and ongoing events in the industry to bring to our readers, today, we bring to you yet another piece of exclusive news from the entertainment industry.

As per sources, Ajay Kumar Nain is roped in for the show as the main lead.

Ajay Kumar Nain has previously appeared in shows and movies like Adalat, Teri Meri Gal Ban Gayi, Sankatmochan Mahabali Hanuman and And Tomorrow We Will Be Dead to name a few.

Earlier we had reported about Aneri Vajani and Charu Asopa being roped in for the show.

‘Baghin’ is a series based on the battle between MAN vs BEAST.  It is said that the heroine will be possessed by the spirit of a Baghin (a tigress)! In this supernatural vendetta story, the hunter will become hunted as the protagonist a BAGHIN commences on a journey of revenge on the people who were responsible for her killing. Actor Ansh Bagri will be essaying the male lead.

Also read - From Shraddha Arya to Aneri Vajani, check them out in stylish one shoulder gowns

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.

