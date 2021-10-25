EXCLUSIVE! Ajay Nagrath on playing Ram's best friend in Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2, shares about his bond with Nakuul Mehta and much more

MUMBAI : Ekta Kapoor's recently released show Bade Achhel Lagte Hain 2 has proved to be an instant hit among the viewers.

The show which stars Disha Parmar and Nakuul Mehta in the lead roles has become the viewers' favourite in no time.

Apart from Disha and Nakuul, the TV czarina has roped in some of the finest actors of the television industry to play pivotal roles.

One of them is actor Ajay Nagrath who is essaying Ram aka Nakuul's best friend Aditya in the show.

Ajay is well-known for his stellar performance in C.I.D where he played sub-inspector Pankaj.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Ajay who had some interesting beans to spill regarding the show and much more.

Bond with co-stars...

We are getting along famously, there’s not a single dull moment on set. The great part is that we have an amazing ensemble cast and fantastic co-actors so work is a delight but off-camera we have crazy fun. We are mostly chilling in the vanity together when not shooting eating food and relaxing. The thing is we all spend more time together in a day when we are working than our families so if u have a good rapport and like each other’s company the shoot becomes a breeze.

Insight in Aditya's role...

I am playing Aditya who is Rams closest friend and an equal business partner who loves Ram and looks out for his interest and also is his emotional support and a voice of reason for everything that’s happening in his life. It is a pivotal role and I get to try something that I have never done before and I am really excited to see how it turns out.

Viewers' expectations...

I have always played out and out comedy roles mostly in my career but in this show, I am getting scenes where I am able to show an emotional side too. Whenever Ram is troubled or gets emotional, my character feels for him because he cares for Ram immensely and reacts in a caring brotherly way where he would give anything to make his worries go away.

Ajay has been quite popular as he has appeared in many TV shows and movies as a child artist too.

Some of his notable performances are from Pardes, Yeh Hai Jalwa, Shriman Shrimati, Ghar Jamai among others.

Manraj Singh Sarma, Shubhaavi Choksey, Anjum Fakih, Poorti Arya, Alefia Kapadia among others are also seen in pivotal roles.

